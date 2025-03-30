SpiceJet flight from Jaipur to Chennai lands safely after tyre gets damaged

A SpiceJet flight, SG-9046, travelling from Jaipur to Chennai, which experienced an issue with its second main wheel tyre during its climb after takeoff, has landed safely in Chennai, a spokesperson for the airlines said on Sunday.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Jaipur informed the flight crew that a piece of tyre was found on the runway.

Despite the ttyre issue, the flight crew continued to the destination after confirming that all other operations and aircraft parameters were normal. Upon arrival in Chennai, the flight was given a precautionary landing.

The aircraft landed safely using normal braking. After parking, a post-flight inspection revealed that one layer of tread was missing from the second main wheel tyre. Fortunately, no other damage was found on the aircraft.

A SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident and reassured that there were no further issues with the flight.