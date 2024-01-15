Home / India News / Helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya to commence from Jan 19

Helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya to commence from Jan 19

After meeting woth Champat Rai in Ayodhya, Vinod Kumar told mediapersons that they are in constant touch with the nearby airports as there is no parking facility at the Ayodhya airport | Photo: Unsplash.com
Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 2:03 PM IST
In line with the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha programme on January 22, helicopter services from Lucknow to Ayodhya will commence from January 19.

According to the Ayodhya Information Department, a total of six helicopters have been arranged from Lucknow to Ayodhya out of which three helicopters will be flown from Ayodhya and three helicopters from Lucknow.

"The service will start from January 19 from Ramabai Maidan in Lucknow. These helicopters will have the capacity to carry eight to 18 passengers and the devotees will have to pre-book the helicopter ride," a statement issued by the Department said.

"The booking schedule and fare rates will be finalised on the evening of January 16 and the distance from Lucknow to Ayodhya can be covered in just 30-40 minutes," it added.

Meanwhile, Vinod Kumar, Director of Ayodhya Airport, on Monday met the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai and said that they have finalised the list of landings of 100 aircraft on January 22 and everything will be finalised within a couple of days.

After meeting woth Champat Rai in Ayodhya, Vinod Kumar told mediapersons that they are in constant touch with the nearby airports as there is no parking facility at the Ayodhya airport.

"We are in constant touch with nearby airports. Today's meeting was just a formal meeting. Landing details of almost 100 aircraft have reached us. Those aircrafts will disembark passengers here (in Ayodhya) and go to nearby airports like Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj because we have only eight bays which will remain occupied," he said.

"The day PM's aircraft arrives, one to fourt bays will be occupied and only four bays will be left. Only important visitors can he be accommodated here. Regular flights will continue on January 22 as well. Everything will be finalised in one or two days," he said.

Earlier, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Alok Kumar revealed plans for a grand initiative spanning 56 countries, as invitations were being extended to 10 crore homes for the 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Temple.

"We will go to 10 crore households across 56 countries of the world and invite them...that they will have to gather together at temples near them to watch this event," said VHP International Working President Alok Kumar on the 'Pran Pratishta' of Ayodhya Ram Temple.

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 2:03 PM IST

