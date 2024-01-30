Delhi fog dilemma: Anticipating clear skies, when will capital get relief?

On January 31, Delhi will likely witness high-speed winds and light rain (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Delhi woke up to a foggy morning on Tuesday, with the minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius. Dense fog was reported in most parts of the capital, hampering the flights and trains.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. It was 22.6 degrees Celsius on Monday.

Delhi fog: 50 flights, 10 trains delayed

According to reports, over 50 flights and 10 trains were delayed. Delhi Airport issued an advisory stating that flights not meeting the Category III(CAT III) standards might encounter disturbances while landing and taking off.

It also requested that passengers contact airlines for updated information.

In a post on X, it said, "While landings and takeoffs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."

"Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," the post said.

CAT III is a navigation system that helps planes land in low-visibility conditions, such as dense fog, snow and rain. It allows for landings with a minimum visibility of 50 metres.

Why has fog returned to Delhi?

According to IMD, the fog has intensified in the capital due to the western disturbances. The first wave of western disturbance hit North India around January 25, followed by another on January 28.

Delhi fog forecast: When will the situation improve in the capital?

According to the forecast by the IMD, Delhi might continue to witness fog until at least February 5. However, the intensity of the fog is likely to reduce from February 2.

On January 31, Delhi will likely witness high-speed winds and light rain. More rain is expected in the first week of February.

Delhi pollution: Air quality 'very poor'

As the capital continues to witness cold days, Delhi's air quality index has been "very poor". As of 8:30 am, the AQI was 364.

In several parts, the AQI was close to "severe". According to the data on the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) website, Anand Vihar's AQI was 397, Wazirpur's AQI was 393, and Rohini's was 379.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".