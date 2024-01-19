High-level committee holds consultation on 'One Nation One Election'

Consultations have been held by the High-Level Committee on 'One Nation One Election' constituted under the Chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, an official statement said.

According to the Ministry of Law and Justice, as part of this consultation process, suggestions and considered views are solicited from the citizens, political parties, eminent jurists like former Chief Justices of the Supreme Court and High Courts, constitutional experts, and former CECs among others.

As part of this consultation, on January 17, the Chairman of the HLC met Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari, former Chief Justice of Madras High Court in New Delhi.

Continuing with the deliberations this afternoon, the Chairman of the HLC held discussions with Justice Gorla Rohini, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court, and Sushil Chandra, former Chief Election Commissioner of India.

The statement further noted that the consultation process shall continue in the coming days.