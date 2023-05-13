Home / India News / High-level committee to select CBI chief likely to meet today evening

A high-level committee to select the CBI director that comprises the prime minister, chief justice of India and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to meet on Saturday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2023 | 10:44 AM IST
A high-level committee to select the CBI director that comprises the prime minister, chief justice of India and the leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha is likely to meet on Saturday evening, sources said.

The committee may select the next Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief or give an extension to incumbent Subodh Kumat Jaiswal, whose fixed two-year tenure ends on May 25.

Jaiswal, a 1985-batch IPS officer from the Maharashtra cadre and former commissioner of the Mumbai Police, had taken over the reins of the CBI on May 26, 2021.

The CBI director is selected by a high-level committee comprising the prime minister, chief justice of India and the Lok Sabha's leader of opposition for a fixed tenure of two years. The tenure can be extended up to five years.

First Published: May 13 2023 | 11:59 AM IST

