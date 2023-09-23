Home / India News / High-speed train to connect Ahmedabad and Sanand in next 6 months: Vaishnaw

High-speed train to connect Ahmedabad and Sanand in next 6 months: Vaishnaw

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of semiconductor company Micron's plant, Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat Express trains will also halt at Sanand

Press Trust of India Sanand (Gujarat)
Union Railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday said a high-speed train will start plying between Ahmedabad and Sanand in the next six months.

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of semiconductor company Micron's plant here, Vaishnaw said Vande Bharat Express trains will also halt at Sanand.

"A world class train will start between Ahmedabad to Sanand. The high-speed train will start very soon, in the next six months," the Railway Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Jamnagar-Ahmedabad Vande Bharat Express on September 24.

Talking about the semiconductor ecosystem, Vaishnaw, who also holds the Communications and IT Minister portfolio, said, the demand for semiconductors is going to increase to Rs 5 lakh crore in next few years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision is to build the future of the country with designed and made in India semiconductors, he said.

He said that Gujarat has taken the lead in the semiconductor space.

Micron in June had announced setting up of a semiconductor assembly and test plant in Gujarat entailing a total investment of USD 2.75 billion (around Rs 22,540 crore).

The company has roped in Tata Projects for phased construction of the new assembly and test facility in Sanand.

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 1:02 PM IST

