PM Modi inaugurates International Lawyers' Conference in New Delhi

The International Lawyer's Conference 2023 is being organised by the Bar Council of India on the theme 'Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System' on September 23 and 24

Photo: BJP Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 12:49 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the International Lawyers' Conference 2023 in New Delhi's Vigyan Bhawan.

The inaugural event was also attended by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Speaking on occasion, CJI Chandrachud said that it is not utopian to aspire to a world where nations, institutions, and most importantly individuals are open to engaging with one another.

"Each one of us has volumes to learn from different jurisdictions, perspectives, and most importantly each other. Over the next two days, we will witness some of the best minds including judges from across the globe, my own colleagues from the Supreme Court and several High Courts, global practitioners, and legal scholars," the CJI said in his address.

He further said, "It is utopian to think that there will be a day when we will find perfect solutions and no challenge to justice delivery. However, it is not utopian to aspire to a world where nations, institutions, and most importantly individuals are open to engaging with one another."

Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal in his address stressed Indian statutory provisions that ensure 'ease of doing business'.

The International Lawyer's Conference 2023 is being organised by the Bar Council of India on the theme 'Emerging Challenges in Justice Delivery System' on September 23 and 24.

The conference aims to serve as a platform for meaningful dialogue and discussion on various legal topics of national and international importance, foster the exchange of ideas and experiences, and strengthen international cooperation and understanding of legal issues.

The conference, which is being organised for the first time in the country, will discuss topics such as emerging legal trends, challenges in cross-border litigation, legal technology, environmental law etc.

The programme will witness the participation of distinguished judges, legal professionals, and leaders of the global legal fraternity.

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 12:49 PM IST

