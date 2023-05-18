Home / India News / Himachal CM announces 75 new e-buses in state, taking total fleet to 170

Himachal CM announces 75 new e-buses in state, taking total fleet to 170

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state is planning to purchase 75 e-buses, taking the total fleet to 170, according to a statement issued here on Thursday

Press Trust of India Shimla
Himachal CM announces 75 new e-buses in state, taking total fleet to 170

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 6:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state is planning to purchase 75 e-buses, taking the total fleet to 170, according to a statement issued here on Thursday.

Tenders for the purchase of these buses, which will ply on 75 identified routes, have been issued and the letter of award (LOA) is expected by June, it said.

The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has also identified routes to replace 225 diesel buses with e-buses, Sukhu said while presiding over a meeting of the transport department Wednesday evening.

The HRTC is transitioning from diesel to electric buses in a phased manner and the current fleet already includes 95 electric buses, he said.

The government is working to develop the required infrastructure for e-buses, including charging stations, the statement added.

The chief minister said six green corridors were being built in the state, adding that Himachal Pradesh aims to become a role model in the country in the e-vehicle sector.

Reforms would be introduced to make the HRTC self-reliant and provide it with better financial resources, ensuring timely payment of salaries and pensions to its employees and pensioners, Sukhu said.

The state government will start a recruitment drive in HRTC to fill up the vacant posts of drivers and conductors, he added.

During the meeting, the CM also reviewed the construction of the proposed bus port in Hamirpur and said its construction will be completed within the next two years by the Himachal Pradesh Bus Stand Management and Development Authority.

Also Read

Will provide assistance to police department for modernisation: HP CM Sukhu

Mumbai transport takes 400 buses off roads as 3 CNG buses catch fire

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to take oath as Himachal's chief minister today

New members of Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Sukhu to swear in today

Use of tech in judicial system ensures transparency, productivity: CM Sukhu

Sebi proposes to amend 'unpublished price sensitive information' definition

India in touch with US authorities on Tahawwur Rana's extradition: Kwatra

Haryana Police blocks over 20,000 mobile numbers issued on fake documents

Kerala Minister estimates around Rs 8 cr loss in Kollam drug warehouse fire

DU, Ambedkar University sign MoU to work in emerging areas like AI

Topics :Himachal Pradeshelectric buses

First Published: May 18 2023 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story