Himachal CM announces Rs 250 cr to upgrade Milk Processing Plant in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday visited the milk processing plant in Dhagwar, in Kangra District, where he announced that the state government would invest Rs 250 crore to upgrade the facilities.

"The government aims to collect milk from cattle rearers and sell milk by-products to improve the rural economy. To achieve this, the government is going to introduce the "Him-Ganga" scheme, which aims to develop a milk-based economy in the state," the press release stated.

"Under the "Him-Ganga" scheme, cattle rearers will receive fair prices for their milk based on the real cost, and efforts will be made to enhance the quality and efficiency of milk procurement, processing, and marketing systems," it read.

It further stated, "The government will also protect milk producers from regional and seasonal price fluctuations, particularly those from poorer sections of society. An allocation of Rs. 500 crores has been made for the "Him-Ganga" scheme, and it will be initially launched on a pilot basis by linking farmers before gradually expanding to other areas.

Meanwhile, CM Sukhu said to increase the income of milk farmers, Milk Producers' Cooperative Societies will be established as needed, ensuring effective marketing of milk and its products through these cooperatives.

"The success of the "Him-Ganga" scheme will require the establishment of new milk processing plants and the upgrading of existing ones. This will involve developing the necessary infrastructure and supply chains in a phased manner," he said.

Agriculture Minister Prof Chander Kumar commended the Chief Minister's efforts to improve the rural economy with innovative approaches.

"The Congress party has guaranteed the purchase of cow milk at Rs. 80 per litre and buffalo milk at Rs. 100 per litre, indicating a forthcoming milk revolution in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Local MLA, Sudhir Sharma expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for preparing a roadmap to enhance the Dhagwar Milk Plant.

Later the Chief Minister also inspected the Bio Diversity Park site at Narwana.

On the occasion, Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation Chairman RS Bali, CPS Kishori Lal, MLA Kewal Singh Pathania, Himachal Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation Vice Chairman Vishal Chambiyal, Agriculture Development Bank Chairman Sanjay Chauhan, and other dignitaries were present amongst others.