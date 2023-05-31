Home / India News / Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport

Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport

He sought intervention for expediting the signing of loan agreements of six proposals recommended by the Department of Economic Affairs for external funding

Press Trust of India Shimla
Himachal CM seeks Rs 1,000 cr from Centre for greenfield Mandi airport

May 31 2023
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged the Centre to grant Rs 1,000 crore for greenfield airport in Mandi district and Rs 400 crore for the expansion of Kangra airport.

The chief minister called on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Tuesday late evening and requested her for granting funds for airport projects as per the recommendations of the 15th Finance Commission, according to an official release.

He requested the Union Minister to review the decision to impose a limit on new loans under externally aided projects and added that reconsidering this decision would help in development in various sectors, the release said.

He sought intervention for expediting the signing of loan agreements of six proposals recommended by the Department of Economic Affairs for external funding.

Keeping in view the importance of National security, the Chief Minister urged for declaring Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh rail project as 100 per cent centrally funded or explore a revenue-sharing mechanism for the stretch up to Beri.

First Published: May 31 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

