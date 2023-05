Top headlines: Cong sweeps Karnataka, Siddaramaiah vows to fulfill promises

Bangladesh and Myanmar ordered hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate ahead of a severe cyclone that’s set to hit the two nations on Sunday, potentially causing widespread destruction to one of the most vulnerable areas in the region. Wind speeds could be as high as 210 kilometers (130 miles) per hour at the time of Cyclone Mocha’s landfall, according to the latest forecast from the India Meteorological Department. It’s also predicted to cut across an area in Bangladesh, home to the world’s largest refugee camp which contains about a million Rohingyas. The storm will be equivalent to a category 4 hurricane. Read more