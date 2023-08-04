Himachal monsoon mayhem: 199 people dead, 31 missing till now: SDMA

Nearly 200 rain related-deaths were reported and 31 people went missing during the past 41 days since the onset of the monsoon in Himachal Pradesh, the state disaster management authority said.

Out of 199 deaths, 57 were due to landslides and flash floods while 142 people died due to road accidents during the monsoon period.

"So far 199 people have died in the monsoon due to various reasons. In which 57 people have lost their lives due to landslides and flash floods. 142 people have lost their lives due to road accidents or other reasons. In Himachal Pradesh, 31 people are missing and 229 people are injured," state disaster management authority.

The Principal Secretary of disaster management of the state government said that the loss of lives is increasing with each day as the state is recovering from rain and floods. He said that the estimates of damages to infrastructure due to rains are increasing each day.

As per data, the estimated loss during the same period to infrastructure stood at 6563. 58 crores.

The rain-triggered flash floods have damaged 774 houses in the state while 7317 houses have been partially damaged. 254 shops and 2337 cow sheds have been damaged. The state witnessed 79 landslides and 53 flash flood incidents in the state, as per the data.

As per the data, nearly 300 roads are closed in the state. 274 electricity and 42 water supply schemes are still disrupted.

The state disaster management authority on Thursday sounded alert amid the heavy rain warning issued by the Indian meteorological department during the next two days in the state.

Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Shimla faces a devastating blow as the Kalka-Shimla four-lane National Highway 5 in Solan district got washed away in a landslide. Hopes were high for a tourism revival, but this disaster has raised concerns about the future of businesses in the state capital.

Mohinder Seth, President Himachal Pradesh Tourism Stakeholders Association said on Wednesday that after recovering from the recent rain and floods, hopes were high for tourist visits in September and October. However, with the road damage, tourists have halted their trips due to fear of flash floods and landslides.