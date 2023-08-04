Home / India News / UP CM stresses need for speedy disposal of govt cases pending in courts

Press Trust of India Lucknow
Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 7:42 AM IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stressed the need for speedy disposal of the cases of government departments pending in various courts, and directed officials to create a panel of noted advocates for the purpose.

Speedy disposal of pending cases of government departments in various courts of the state is very necessary as this affects the work of the departments, he said.

In view of this, the chief minister asked officials to create a panel of expert advocates, in addition to government advocates, and appoint them for effective handling of the matters in courts.

Adityanath, who reviewed the working of the Justice Department, also asked for fixing a fee for these advocates, according to an official release.

The chief minister said that a strong judicial system is the basis of good governance.

"In view of this, encourage Gram Nyayalayas. It should be our priority to get affordable, simple, accessible, and quick justice to the common man at the tehsil level itself," he said.

Adityanath said the corpus of Rs 220 crore meant for the Advocates Welfare Fund should be increased to Rs 500 crore. The families of advocates who pass away unexpectedly will receive financial support from this fund, he said.

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 7:41 AM IST

