Himachal Pradesh counts losses of over Rs 4,000 crore from monsoon

Himachal Pradesh has suffered losses to the tune of Rs 4,079 crore following cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains from June 20 till September 7, officials said on Sunday.

So far 366 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state. Out of the 366 people, 203 died in rain-related incidents, including 42 deaths in landslides, 17 in cloudbursts and nine in flash floods, while 41 are still missing while accidents claimed 163 deaths, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

A total of 6,025 houses and 455 shops/factories have been fully or partially damaged. The frequency of landslides is increasing with each passing day and 135 major landslides, 95 flash floods and 45 cloudbursts have ravaged parts of the state since the onset of monsoons on June 20.

A total of 869 roads, including three national highways -- NH -3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), NH-5 (Old Hindustan-Tibet road) and NH-305 (Aut-Sainj road) -- are blocked for traffic and 1,572 power transformers and 389 water supply schemes were disrupted. Maximum numbers of 227 roads were closed in Kullu region, followed by 191 in Mandi, 154 in Shimla region and 116 in Chamba region. The Shimla-Theog road in the heart of the apple belt in Shimla district is closed near Chaila since Saturday due to continuous landslides in the area and a large number of vehicles, including apple-laden trucks and tempos are stranded en route.

"We have been stranded here since Saturday evening. Weather is bad and we are transporting apples to the markets but closure of roads are adding to the misery of growers", Bhur Sen from Rohru said. Meanwhile, the search and rescue operations in Bharmaur-Manimahesh in Chamba district has been called off on Saturday and the Deputy Commissioner Chamba Mukesh Repaswal had appealed to the general public to inform and share details on district helpline number -98166-98166 in case their family members are still missing. A total of 17 deaths of Manimahesh pilgrims have been reported since the Manimahesh yatra started on August 15, officials said.