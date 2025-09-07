IMD forecasts cloudy skies, light rain in Delhi as Yamuna level recedes

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted partly cloudy skies for Delhi on Sunday, with a possibility of one or two spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers at isolated places. Active monsoon conditions are expected to continue over the city for the next two days. No weather alert has been issued.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 34–36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is likely to hover around 23–25 degrees Celsius.

Weekly outlook for the capital

For September 8, the IMD predicts partly cloudy skies with one or two spells of very light to light rain or thundershowers at isolated locations. Thereafter, skies are expected to remain cloudy through the week, with no alerts issued.

Delhi’s air quality remains satisfactory Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) at 84 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI on September 6 was 73. In the National Capital Region, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 59, Noida 62, Greater Noida 100, and Ghaziabad 58. The CPCB classifies AQI levels as: 0–50: Good 51–100: Satisfactory 101–200: Moderate 201–300: Poor 301–400: Very Poor 401–500: Severe Yamuna falls below evacuation mark ALSO READ: Yamuna dips below evacuation mark of 206 metres in Delhi after days of rain The water level in the Yamuna was recorded at 205.98 metres at 8 pm on Saturday at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB), dipping below the 206-metre evacuation mark after several days of flooding, reported PTI. The river had previously inundated several low-lying areas.