Home / India News / BCCI adds ₹14K crore in five years, reserves touch ₹20K crore: Report

BCCI adds ₹14K crore in five years, reserves touch ₹20K crore: Report

BCCI continues to set aside huge sums for tax liabilities, provisioning Rs 3,150 crore for FY 2023-24 while contesting the matter in courts and tribunals

BCCI
The report said that state associations received Rs 1,990.18 crore, with Rs 2,013.97 crore projected for the current year. | File Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2025 | 12:02 AM IST
The BCCI has strengthened its coffers by Rs 14,627 crore over the past five years, including Rs 4,193 crore in the last financial year alone, taking its cash and bank balance to Rs 20,686 crore, according to a report.

The rise, recorded after disbursing all dues to state units, has seen the general fund almost double from Rs 3,906 crore in 2019 to Rs 7,988 crore in 2024 as per the figures shared with state associations, says a report in 'Cricbuzz'.

According to the report, the statement of accounts, submitted at the 2024 AGM, reads, "Honorary Secretary apprised the members that since 2019, the cash and bank balance of BCCI has increased from Rs 6,059 crore which was before disbursing any amount to the state cricket associations to Rs 20,686 crore which is after disbursing all amounts owed to the state cricket associations.

"Therefore, since 2019, BCCI has added Rs 14,627 crore in the last five years. This is an increase of Rs 4,193 crore since the last financial year. Further, since 2019, the general fund too has increased from Rs 3,906 crore to Rs 7,988 crore which is an increase of Rs 4,082 crore."  It further stated that the BCCI continues to set aside huge sums for tax liabilities, provisioning Rs 3,150 crore for FY 2023-24 while contesting the matter in courts and tribunals.

"The BCCI has provisioned INR 3,150 crore towards income tax obligations for FY 2023-24. While BCCI is on the right track before the courts and tribunals, it has still made provisions towards paying any obligations that may arise towards tax," said the report.

Even as gross media rights income dipped to Rs 813.14 crore from Rs 2,524.80 crore due to fewer home internationals, investment income jumped to Rs 986.45 crore from Rs 533.05 crore, attributed to higher returns secured on deposits.

Aided by IPL earnings and ICC distributions, the BCCI posted a surplus of Rs 1,623.08 crore for 2023-24, up from Rs 1,167.99 crore in the previous year, according to the report.

For 2023-24, the BCCI allocated Rs 1,200 crore towards infrastructure development, Rs 350 crore for the platinum jubilee benevolent fund, and Rs 500 crore for cricket development.

The report said that state associations received Rs 1,990.18 crore, with Rs 2,013.97 crore projected for the current year.

The figures will be formally presented at the Annual General Meeting of the BCCI on September 28, the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :BCCI contractBCCI revenueBCCI

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

