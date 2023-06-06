Himachal to frame policy to find alternatives to plastic: CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that Himachal Pradesh will develop a policy aimed at discovering alternative options to plastic.

Within a year, the state plans to create this policy and encourage industries to explore substitutes for plastic.

During a state-level event on World Environment Day, CM Sukhu expressed the intention to eventually impose a "comprehensive ban on plastic usage".

Additionally, he emphasized the importance of utilizing plastic waste in road building and suggested incorporating culture and environment-focused subjects into the educational curriculum to foster environmental consciousness among children, according to an official statement.

The Government is actively seeking alternatives to boost and preserve the environment said the Chief Minister, and urged people to cooperate with the government's efforts in environmental protection and reducing pollution.

Sukhu highlighted the impacts of climate change, such as changing weather patterns and increasing water crisis across the country, which, he said, is evident from the fact that many States were demanding extra water from Himachal.

The Chief Minister shed light on the first budget while emphasizing his dedication to shaping a greener future for Himachal Pradesh. He said that to address environmental issues, the State Government has presented a green budget, allocating funds for renewable energy initiative besides focusing on combating single-use of plastic.

Within the next three years, government vehicles will be gradually replaced by electric vehicles, and the State is actively promoting the production of solar and wind energy, the Chief Minister said.

To support eco-friendly transportation, the State Government is offering a 50 per cent subsidy on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis. This initiative aims to reduce carbon emissions and enhance the income of individuals engaged in the transportation sector, he added.

Himachal Pradesh is taking the lead in establishing green corridors thereby becoming the first State in the country to do so and infrastructure development is underway for this purpose, said authorities. The Government is also focusing on the production of green hydrogen due to which positive outcomes were expected in the near future. The Chief Minister said that a target has been set to transform Himachal Pradesh into a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026.

Highlighting the State's efforts in promoting green energy, the Chief Minister urged the Central Government to increase the State's share in hydro power projects. He said that Himachal Pradesh is committed to its role as a pioneer in sustainable energy initiatives.

In support of environmental conservation, the Chief Minister distributed 9 Dona-Pattal machines to women self-help groups and provided solar lights to 20 Ekal Naris (single women) as a mean of promoting sustainable practices. He also released the batch and poster of 'Mission Life.'

As a symbol of promoting environmental awareness, the Chief Minister was presented a jacket made from recycled plastic waste.