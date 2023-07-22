Home / India News / Himachal tourism corporation offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

Himachal tourism corporation offering up to 50% discount on hotel room rent

He said that by providing this substantial discount, HPTDC endeavours to elevate the overall experience of the esteemed visitors and foster higher occupancy in their hotels during the monsoon

Press Trust of India Shimla

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:21 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) on Saturday announced offering up to 50 per cent discount on hotel room rent, days after the state government evacuated more than 70,000 stranded tourists following landslides and flash floods due to heavy rains.

The discount on room rent in HPTDC-run hotels will be in force till September 15, a spokesperson of the corporation said in a statement.

He said that by providing this substantial discount, HPTDC endeavours to elevate the overall experience of the esteemed visitors and foster higher occupancy in their hotels during the monsoon.

The tourist occupancy in the state is almost nil after the heavy rains between July 7 and 14, Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association president M K Seth said, adding that the situation is fast improving and roads are being opened. Tourists are welcome to the state, he said.

HPTDC is renowned for its warm hospitality, impeccable service, and comfortable accommodations. The special room rent discount is a testament to the commitment to making Himachal Pradesh an accessible and welcoming destination for tourists from diverse backgrounds, the HPTDC spokesperson said.

Himachal Pradesh tourism hotels

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:21 PM IST

