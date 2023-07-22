Home / India News / Most members of G20 Energy meeting condemned war in Ukraine: Chair

Most members of G20 Energy meeting condemned war in Ukraine: Chair

Russia has expressed its distinct view on the situation in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions and sanctions during the meeting, read the document

Press Trust of India Panaji

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2023 | 8:00 PM IST
Most members at the G20 Energy Transitions Ministerial meeting, which was held in Goa on Saturday, strongly condemned the Ukraine war and stressed it is causing immense human suffering, the chair of the meeting said.

In an outcome document released after the meeting, the chair said most members expressed that the war was exacerbating existing fragilities in the global economy, constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks.

Union minister of power and new and renewable energy R K Singh was the chair of the meeting. India holds the G20 presidency this year.

The war in Ukraine has adversely impacted the global economy, said the document.

We reiterated our national positions as expressed in other fora, including the UN Security Council and the UN General Assembly, it said.

The outcome document referred to Resolution No. ES-11/1 dated 2 March 2022, as adopted by majority vote that deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine and demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine.

The document said, Russia recognises the status of this document as Chair's Summary in particular due to inclusion of Paragraph 27 (which speaks about the war), in addition to paragraphs 21-26. Russia agrees with rest of the text.

Russia has expressed its distinct view on the situation in Ukraine, geopolitical tensions and sanctions during the meeting, read the document.

China said that G20 is not the right platform to address security issues and opposed the inclusion of geopolitical-related content.

The document said that there were other views and different assessments of the situation and sanctions.

Recognising that G20 is not the forum to resolve security issues, we acknowledge that security issues can have significant consequences for the global economy, it added.

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictG20 summitUkraine civil war

First Published: Jul 22 2023 | 8:00 PM IST

