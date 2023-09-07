Home / India News / Himanta Biswa launches projects worth Rs 136 cr in Assam's Barak valley

Himanta Biswa launches projects worth Rs 136 cr in Assam's Barak valley

Sarma, who is on a two-day visit to the Barak valley, inaugurated two bridges and laid the foundation stone for a new building for the office of the Cachar District Commissioner here

Press Trust of India Silchar (Assam)
Himanta Biswa Sarma

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 07 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday rolled out various infrastructure projects worth Rs 136 crore in Cachar district of Barak valley.

Sarma, who is on a two-day visit to the Barak valley, inaugurated two bridges and laid the foundation stone for a new building for the office of the Cachar District Commissioner here.

"To decongest Silchar City, HCM Dr @himantabiswa inaugurated the Badrighat bridge over River Barak connecting Barenga and Kashipur," the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Built at a cost of Rs 58 crore, this nearly "one km-long bridge along with its approach road connects the NH-37 and NH-54 on the Silchar Fulertal Road", it said.

"HCM Dr @himantabiswa has inaugurated the 2nd RCC bridge in Barak Valley, today. Built at a cost of Rs 14 cr (crore), the bridge, over River Sonai, is the first bridge giving road connectivity to more than 7,000 people residing at Dungripar village in Sonai," the CMO said in a separate post.

Later, Sarma laid the foundation stone of the new integrated District Commissioner's office for Cachar in Silchar town.

"To be built at a cost of Rs 48 cr, the new state-of-the-art DC Office will be completed by 2025-2026," the CMO said in a series of posts.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone of Barak Valley's largest-ever convention centre at Silcoorie in Cachar.

The centre, along with accommodation facilities, will be constructed at a cost of Rs 16 crore, and it will be spread across an area of over 21,000 sq feet, the CMO said.

Topics :Himanta Biswa SarmaAssamNortheast India

First Published: Sep 07 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

