One year of Bharat Jodo Yatra: A look back at Rahul Gandhi-led foot march

On the first anniversary of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said the yatra will continue till hatred is eradicated and India is united.

Sharing a video of moments from the 136-day foot march, Gandhi, in a message in Hindi, tweeted, "The crores of steps of Bharat Jodo Yatra towards unity and love have become the foundation of a better tomorrow for the country. The journey continues – till hatred is eradicated, till India unites. This is my promise!"

Walking to connect the legacy of our glorious past with our bright future @RahulGandhi @maiamofficial #BharatJodoYatra #MakkalNeedhiMaiam — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 24, 2022



The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party chief revealed that he felt it was his "duty as an Indian" to voice his anguish by joining the yatra in a conversation with Rahul Gandhi.

Despite a tense situation in Rajasthan, after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed his former deputy Sachin Pilot and called him a 'gaddar' in an interview, the yatra served as a temporary truce between the two dissenting leaders.

The Shiv Sena, too, voiced its support for the yatra. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar dubbed the yatra "immensely useful" for the Congress. Senior NCP leader Supriya Sule also extended support and joined the walkathon.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dismissed the yatra, terming it of "no consequence", the BJP actively criticised the yatra throughout its journey.

Controversies that plagued Congress' countrywide foot march

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh raised questions over the government's claims on surgical strikes and raised accusations of peddling lies, which dragged the Indian Army's actions into the furore.

Singh's questions led to an inflamed response from the BJP, which said that the Congress insulted Prime Minister Modi and the Indian Armed Forces. In response, Rahul Gandhi dismissed Singh's remarks as "personal" and not of the party.

An internal row broke out within the Congress after Dongra Swabhiman Sangathan Sangathan Party (DSSP) leader Choudhary Lal Singh decided to join the yatra. Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath resigned from the party on January 17 over this, alleging that he compromised the 2018 Kathua rape case by "brazenly defending" the rapists of the eight-year-old girl.

When will the second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begin?

The second leg of Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to begin from Gujarat and extend to the northeastern state of Meghalaya. Senior party leader Jairam Ramesh had previously broached the possibility of a march from Porbandar in Gujarat to Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh 'before November'.

Confirming the news, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole told reporters on August 8 that party leaders within the state would hold a parallel march.



Prominent Congress leaders will lead the march in different parts of the western state.



(With agency input)