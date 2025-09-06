Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced investment of Rs 7500 crore by the Hinduja Group, which will boost the electric vehicles ecosystem in the state.

In a post on X, CM Stalin informed that Tamil Nadu has secured Rs. 15,516 investment proposals under the TN Rising investment initiative, which he claimed will create 17,613 jobs.

"Electrifying news from London! UK-based Hinduja Group will invest Rs. 7,500 Cr in TN's EV ecosystem, for battery storage systems -- creating 1,000+ jobs. With AstraZeneca's expansion and earlier MoUs, the UK and Germany leg of TNRising has secured Rs. 15,516 Cr investments, creating 17,613 jobs for our youth," wrote CM Stalin, who is currently in the UK.

"These aren't just numbers -- they are opportunities, futures and dreams. This is the spirit of the Dravidian Model in action," he added. Earlier during his London visit, MK Stalin signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, to invest Rs 300 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively. ALSO READ: Stalin's UK visit: TN bags investments in defence, renewable, textile CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List and Rolls-Royce. Sharing an X post, he called it "six strategic wins" for the state.

He wrote, "Six strategic wins for Tamil Nadu in London today, powering growth, innovation and future readiness. Our agreements with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID will boost our renewable energy industry and improve the competitiveness of exporters from Western Tamil Nadu." He added that partnerships with the University of Exeter and French design school Ecole Intuit Lab will empower the youth, while Lloyd's List will boost the state in the shipping and maritime sector. "We also facilitated partnerships with the University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab that will empower our youth with niche capabilities. And, Lloyd's List Intelligence will undoubtedly boost our initiatives in the shipping and maritime sector," he wrote on X.