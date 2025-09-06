Home / India News / Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: Stalin

Hinduja Group to invest ₹7,500 crore in Tamil Nadu's EV ecosystem: Stalin

Earlier during his London visit, MK Stalin signed several MoUs, including with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, to invest Rs 300 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively

MK Stalin, Stalin
CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List and Rolls-Royce (Photo: PTI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2025 | 10:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced investment of Rs 7500 crore by the Hinduja Group, which will boost the electric vehicles ecosystem in the state.

In a post on X, CM Stalin informed that Tamil Nadu has secured Rs. 15,516 investment proposals under the TN Rising investment initiative, which he claimed will create 17,613 jobs.

"Electrifying news from London! UK-based Hinduja Group will invest Rs. 7,500 Cr in TN's EV ecosystem, for battery storage systems -- creating 1,000+ jobs. With AstraZeneca's expansion and earlier MoUs, the UK and Germany leg of TNRising has secured Rs. 15,516 Cr investments, creating 17,613 jobs for our youth," wrote CM Stalin, who is currently in the UK.

"These aren't just numbers -- they are opportunities, futures and dreams. This is the spirit of the Dravidian Model in action," he added.

Earlier during his London visit, MK Stalin signed several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), including with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID, to invest Rs 300 crore and Rs 520 crore, respectively.

CM Stalin, on Wednesday, signed a total of four more agreements, with the University of Exeter, Ecole Intuit Lab, Lloyd's List and Rolls-Royce.

Sharing an X post, he called it "six strategic wins" for the state.

He wrote, "Six strategic wins for Tamil Nadu in London today, powering growth, innovation and future readiness. Our agreements with Wilson Power and Britannia RFID will boost our renewable energy industry and improve the competitiveness of exporters from Western Tamil Nadu."

He added that partnerships with the University of Exeter and French design school Ecole Intuit Lab will empower the youth, while Lloyd's List will boost the state in the shipping and maritime sector.

"We also facilitated partnerships with the University of Exeter and Ecole Intuit Lab that will empower our youth with niche capabilities. And, Lloyd's List Intelligence will undoubtedly boost our initiatives in the shipping and maritime sector," he wrote on X.

"The icing on the cake was the engagement with Rolls-Royce. We hope to complement its pioneering presence in the aerospace and defence sectors with our heft in manufacturing," the X post read.

On Tuesday, MK Stalin, during his visit to Germany, described Tamil Nadu and North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), Germany's economic powerhouse, as two regions united by a shared vision for the future.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

Jaishankar to represent India at BRICS virtual summit on Monday

22 river monitoring stations record severe flood situation: CWC

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised at Fortis Hospital in Mohali

WBSSC publishes notice to fill 35,726 teaching posts in state schools

Topics :M K StalinTamil NaduTamil Nadu governmentmk stalinHinduja Group

First Published: Sep 06 2025 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story