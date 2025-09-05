Home / India News / Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hospitalised at Fortis Hospital in Mohali



Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
Kejriwal arrived in Punjab on Wednesday evening to assess the flood situation and was originally scheduled to visit the affected areas alongside the chief minister. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:05 PM IST
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was hospitalised on Friday evening after his health condition did not improve, party sources said.

Mann (51) was suffering from viral fever and some digestion-related issues for the past two days. He was taken to Fortis Hospital in Mohali after his condition did not improve by evening.

A team of doctors is examining him at the hospital.

Following news of his illness, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Mann on Thursday to check on his health at his official residence.

Kejriwal arrived in Punjab on Wednesday evening to assess the flood situation and was originally scheduled to visit the affected areas alongside the chief minister.

However, in Mann's absence, Kejriwal proceeded to visit the flood-hit areas in Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district.

A year ago, too, Mann, who was diagnosed with a bacterial infection, had been admitted to Fortis Mohali for a few days.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the meeting of the Punjab cabinet, which was to be chaired by Mann, was postponed after the chief minister fell ill.

The meeting was expected to focus on the ongoing relief and rescue operations in the state, which has been severely affected by floods.

Punjab has been reeling under severe floods, with the death toll rising to 43 on Thursday.



Topics :PunjabBhagwant MannhealthHospital

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:05 PM IST

