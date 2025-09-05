Home / India News / Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

Nitish launches ₹1,159 cr projects, inaugurates Bihar's first cable bridge

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 10:45 PM IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday launched projects worth around Rs 1,159.84 crore in Patna district.

The CM also inaugurated Bihar's first cable suspension bridge, modelled on the iconic Laxman Jhula of Rishikesh (Uttarakhand). The bridge over the Punpun River has been built at a cost of Rs 82.99 crore.

A statement issued by the chief minister's office here said, "The CM on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 17 development projects in Patna district."  These projects include the construction of a bridge and approach road over Punpun River between Samda and Gularia Vigha villages in Paliganj block at a cost of Rs 19.77 crore, development of tourism facilities at the Ular Sun Temple in Paliganj at a cost of Rs 14.99 crore and construction of a connecting road from Punpun station via Akona village to the Patna Ring Road at a cost of Rs 88 lakh.

Other projects include construction of a two-lane road linking Sohagi Mor of the Sadikpur-Pabheda-Masaurhi Road to Kandaap on Patna-Gaya Road at a cost of Rs 41.48 crore and construction of a cable suspension bridge at the Punpun Pinddaan site at a cost of Rs 82.99 crore, it said.

Besides, 12 projects related to the power sector and four of the tourism department were also launched by the CM.

The power projects include capacity enhancement of power transformers at eight sub-stations, at a cost of Rs 10.20 crore, reconductoring of 20 new 33 kV power lines at a cost of Rs 26.02 crore, construction of 21 new 33 kV power lines at a cost of Rs 70.31 crore and capacity enhancement of power transformers at 18 substations at a cost of Rs 22.99 crore, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Nitish KumarBihar Election 2025 NewsBiharinfrastructure projects

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 10:45 PM IST

