HM Shah to chair high-level meeting on Delhi law and order situation today

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a crucial meeting this morning to review the law and order situation in the national capital.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at 11 am at the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Sources indicate that senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Delhi Police, and other law enforcement agencies will be present to discuss recent developments, security challenges, and measures to ensure public safety.

The meeting is expected to focus on strategies to enhance coordination among the newly formed Delhi government and the Delhi Police to strengthen policing measures, and address any emerging threats to law and order in the city.

Shah has been actively monitoring security situations across the country and has previously emphasized the need for a robust law enforcement mechanism in Delhi, given its significance as the national capital.

Newly elected Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the BJP's debutante MLA from Shalimar Bagh who took oath as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi on February 20, along with Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood are expected to join the meeting in which Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora and other senior Delhi Police officers will be present.