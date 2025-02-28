Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' following light rainfall

Delhi's air quality improved to 'moderate' on Friday on the back of light rain and strong winds. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 121 at 8 am on February 28, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

AQI across Delhi-NCR

Air quality improved across Delhi-NCR after being in the 'poor' category the previous day. On February 27 at 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was 215. In Gurugram, the AQI was recorded at 167, while Noida and Greater Noida reported AQIs of 105 and 149, respectively.

Reasons behind improved AQI

The better air quality in Delhi-NCR is primarily due to improved weather conditions, with strong winds and light rainfall helping to clear the pollutants. The AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category for the coming week, aided by favourable conditions.