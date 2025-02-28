Delhi's air quality improves to 'moderate' following light rainfall

Delhi's air quality improved to 'moderate' on Friday on the back of light rain and strong winds. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 121 at 8 am on February 28, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
AQI across Delhi-NCR
Air quality improved across Delhi-NCR after being in the 'poor' category the previous day. On February 27 at 4 pm, Delhi's 24-hour average AQI was 215. In Gurugram, the AQI was recorded at 167, while Noida and Greater Noida reported AQIs of 105 and 149, respectively.
Reasons behind improved AQI
The better air quality in Delhi-NCR is primarily due to improved weather conditions, with strong winds and light rainfall helping to clear the pollutants. The AQI is expected to remain in the 'moderate' category for the coming week, aided by favourable conditions.
Revocation of GRAP Stage-II restrictions
Earlier, pollution levels improved, leading the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee to revoke Stage-II restrictions across NCR on February 24. The decision was made considering favorable weather conditions and improved mixing height, allowing inter-state buses from NCR states to re-enter Delhi.
AQI categories
The CPCB classifies AQI as follows: 0–50 (good), 51–100 (satisfactory), 101–200 (moderate), 201–300 (poor), 301–400 (very poor), and 401–500 (severe).
Weather forecast for Delhi
Delhi continues to experience warm conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting light rainfall throughout the day. IMD forecasts a minimum temperature of 18.14 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 28.07 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity will remain at 37 per cent and wind speeds may reach 37 kmph.