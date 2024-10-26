Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HM Shah to inaugurate new terminal at Indo-Bangla border crossing on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the newly- constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate named as 'Maitri Dwar' at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in West Bengal on Sunday.

Shah had laid its foundation stone on May 9, 2023. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 26 2024 | 3:45 PM IST
The crossing at Petrapole is the largest land port in South Asia and is a vital gateway for trade and commerce between India and Bangladesh.

The union home minister will inaugurate the passenger terminal building and 'Maitri Dwar' at land port Petrapole in West Bengal on Sunday, an official statement said.

Petrapole (India)-Benapole (Bangladesh) is one of the most important land border crossings for India-Bangladesh both in terms of trade and passengers movement.

Nearly 70 per cent of land-based trade (by value) between India and Bangladesh takes place through this land port which is under the administrative control of the Land Ports Authority of India, a wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

It is also the eighth largest international immigration port of India and facilitates movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually between India and Bangladesh.

The new passenger terminal at Petrapole is a significant addition to the region's infrastructure and it set to enhance the travel experience between India and Bangladesh, the statement said.

With its robust construction and advanced technological systems, the terminal promises safety, efficiency, and comfort for all users.

Designed to reflect the grandeur of international transport hubs, the terminal at Petrapole is equipped with all modern facilities such as VIP lounges, duty free shop, basic medical facility, Infant/baby feeding room, food and beverages outlets etc.

The terminal has a passenger handling capacity of 20,000 per day, and will house immigration, customs, and security services under one roof. Its built-up area is of 59,800 sq m.

The government has also implemented an automated entry and exit systems through flap barrier integration.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has provided the Land Ports Authority of India a new momentum, direction and dimension to take forward our cultural and trade relations with all South Asian countries," the statement said.

This ambitious project is set to redefine infrastructure and service standards, enhancing the travel experience between India and Bangladesh and positioning itself as a pivotal hub in Asia.

Maitri Dwar is a joint cargo gate at zero line agreed by both the countries.

Shah had laid its foundation stone on May 9, 2023.

In response to the daily cross-border traffic movement at Petrapole, which sees approximately 600-700 trucks per day, the Land Ports Authority of India established the new common second cargo gate and named it as Maitri Dwar.

This dedicated gate for cargo movement is aimed at easing and streamlining the flow of goods between the two nations.

The introduction of Maitri Dwar is anticipated to significantly accelerate the release and clearance of goods at the border, thereby enhancing trade efficiency, the statement said.

The gate is equipped with modern day facilities such as automatic number plate recognition, boom barriers, facial recognition cameras and access-controlled entry and exit points for trucks from India and Bangladesh.

Topics :Amit ShahRailways India-Bangladesh ties

First Published: Oct 26 2024 | 3:45 PM IST

