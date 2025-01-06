Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

HMPV cases: Karnataka CM directs officials to take precautionary measures

The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens

Siddaramaiah, Karnataka CM
Briefing reporters here, he said the infections have been detected in two children. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 5:00 PM IST
With two cases of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) detected in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday said he has directed the health and medical education departments to take all the precautionary measures.

"There is information on HMPV or China virus infection in Karnataka. I have instructed the health department to take precautionary measures, I have also spoken to Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. We -- Health and Medical Education departments -- will take all the precautionary measures to control it," Siddaramaiah said. 

Briefing reporters here, he said the infections have been detected in two children. "Though it is not a dangerous virus, precautionary measures need to be taken."  "Whatever measures the health department suggests, the government will support all those measures." 

  The Indian Council of Medical Research has detected two cases of HMPV in Karnataka through routine surveillance for multiple respiratory viral pathogens, the Union health ministry earlier said on Monday. A three-month-old female infant with a history of bronchopneumonia was diagnosed with HMPV after being admitted to Baptist Hospital in Bengaluru. She has already been discharged, the ministry said.

An eight-month-old male infant with a history of bronchopneumonia tested positive for HMPV on January 3 after being admitted to Baptist Hospital. He is now recovering, it said. 

Neither of the patients have any history of international travel.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) here has urged people not to panic as the virus is not as transmissible as Covid-19.

Emphasising that the respiratory virus primarily affects children, causing infections similar to the common cold, the directorate said in a release that hospitals have been instructed to report influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases.

To prevent escalation of the spread of the virus, people are advised to cover mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash hands frequently with soap, avoid public places if symptomatic and close contact with sick persons.

The advisory further urged people not to reuse tissue papers or handkerchiefs, share towels and linen and avoid spitting in public places. HMPV causes flu-like symptoms including cough, fever, nasal congestion, and shortness of breath. In more severe cases, it can lead to bronchitis or pneumonia, especially in young children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

The virus spreads through respiratory droplets, close personal contact, and touching surfaces contaminated with the virus followed by touching the mouth, nose, or eyes, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 5:00 PM IST

