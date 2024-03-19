Home / India News / Holi 2024: Tips to celebrate the festival of colours in an eco-friendly way

Holi 2024: Tips to celebrate the festival of colours in an eco-friendly way

Environmental activists have been emphasising on the importance of having an eco-friendly Holi festivity for the past many years. Holi will be celebrated on March 25 around the world

Photo: ANI
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 12:30 PM IST
Holi, otherwise called the 'celebration of colours', is perhaps the most vibrant celebration in India, celebrated with extraordinary enthusiasm and intensity. This year, the celebration will be held on Monday, March 25. Various colours, energetic music, great time with loved ones, and mouth-watering treats are undeniably used to honour the celebration every year. 
But, stay away from the custom of celebrating Holi with water balloons, pichkaris, and hurtful colours that are the last reason for the environmental damage. 

Environmental activists have been featuring the meaning of having an eco-friendly Holi festivity for the past quite a long time. Playing with natural colours, for instance, isn't preferred for the earth over harsh chemicals, however, it additionally safeguards your skin from them.

Holi 2024: Tips to make your Holi eco-friendly
Organic colours: Utilize organic colours to celebrate the celebration. These are protected as well as simple to eliminate from the skin. The natural colours likewise get you far from any skin infections, allergies or reactions. One can utilize organic gulal or join various measures of turmeric and flower extracts. 
Dry Holi: Generally, the celebration is conducted with water balloons and pichkaris (water guns) which prompts serious water wastage. One might play Holi utilizing flower petals and natural colours to use to celebrate the celebration in an eco-friendly way. 
Keep away from balloons and plastic bags: Pichkaris are made totally of plastic, though water balloons are made out of rubber and plastic. This Holi, rather than utilizing these common accessories that waste a ton of water and produce unnecessary trash, we must pick eco-friendly options as compared to the spilling over waste that currently fills our country's landfills. 

Keep away from oil paints: Utilizing improper colours, for example, oil paints, fuel, dirt, or other chemical items, might be risky for the environment and your wellbeing. It requires days to eliminate them totally, and furthermore, they harm your skin. 
Decrease wastage: Don't throw the extra flowers in the junk. One can decide on composting the soil as flowers help in upgrading the soil's surface by separating promptly into excrement.
Chemical Free Delicacies: Sweet treats and snacks like dahi bhalle, gujiyas, malpua, puran-poli, and thandai are great for Holi festivities. Simply be careful to avoid plastic snack containers and on second thought select healthy bites that come in biodegradable ones. Hand crafted snacks are the best decision if you're searching for something nutritious that hasn't been handled and saved for a few days. 
Environmentally-friendly Containers: Besides the fact that packaging matters a lot, however, so do the vessels wherein we serve food. This time, practice caution while picking the cups and containers you use for serving. For a greener Holi festivity, use reusable cutlery and wooden or biodegradable dishes and platters made of bamboo or cornstarch rather than plastic holders, which are incredibly terrible for the climate.

Topics :holi celebrationsHoliTraditional festivals

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

