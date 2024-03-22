Holi faces a rising risk of higher temperatures due to climate change

India’s vibrant Holi celebration, the festival of colours, coincides this year with a concerning trend – spiking temperatures. A new study by Climate Central finds a significant increase in the likelihood of dangerously hot weather during the late March/early April period compared to the 1970s. This roughly translates to the shortening of the spring season, with summers arriving early and staying longer.

This year, Holi will be celebrated on 25 March.

The ‘Heat Trends for Holi’ report underscores the concerning probability of temperatures surpassing 40°C during the Holi festival. In the 1970s, only Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Bihar had a likelihood exceeding 5 per cent of encountering such extreme heat. However, this year, the risk expands significantly to encompass nine states. In addition to the original three states, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh now face the potential of experiencing these dangerously high temperatures.

Recent findings from Climate Central reveal a concerning consequence of rising temperatures in India: the disappearance of the spring season. A study published just days ago highlights this phenomenon, indicating a swift transition from winter to summer-like conditions across many parts of northern India, notably during February. This shift, attributed to human-induced climate change fuelled by the burning of fossil fuels like coal, oil, and natural gas, has been observed through significant warming trends from 1970 to 2023. Alarmingly, all regions experienced notable warming in February, with nine states witnessing differences of over 2 degrees Celsius between their January and February warming rates.

The ‘Heat Trends for Holi’ study also reveals a rise in average temperatures across India in March and April. Jammu and Kashmir in the north has seen the most dramatic warming, with a 2.8°C increase since 1970. This warming translates to a heightened risk of extreme heat events.

Experts attribute this trend to human-caused climate change. Dr Andrew Pershing, Vice President for Science at Climate Central, points to the “abrupt transition” from winter to hot conditions and the long-term warming trend as clear signs of climate change’s impact.

“There has been an abrupt transition in the temperatures from cool winter-like temperatures to much warmer conditions now. After the strong warming trend observed in February, March is also likely to follow the same pattern. These warming trends in India are a clear sign of the impacts of human-led climate change,” Pershing said.

The risk extends beyond state boundaries. Over 37 major cities now have at least a 1 per cent chance of witnessing temperatures above 40°C during Holi. Notably, 11 cities have a 10 per cent or greater probability. Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh tops the list with a daunting 31 per cent chance, a 2.5-fold increase compared to the past.