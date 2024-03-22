Home / India News / Rewari factory blast: Three more succumb to injuries, death toll reaches 10

Rewari factory blast: Three more succumb to injuries, death toll reaches 10

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in the Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Rewari (Haryana)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 6:39 PM IST
Three more workers injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana's Rewari last week died on Friday, taking the death toll in the incident to 10, police said.

"Two workers died during treatment at PGIMS Hospital, Rohtak while one worker died in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. The death toll in the incident has now risen to 10," Dharuhera police station SHO Jagdish Chand said.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday met the injured at PGIMS Hospital.

Saini had said he had already ordered a magisterial probe into the incident and the government would take appropriate action based on its findings.

The police on Sunday had registered a case in connection with the boiler blast. The contractor and others have been booked in the case.

The FIR was registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Raj Kumar, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district.

Topics :Industrial Disastersmanufacturing Accidents

First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

