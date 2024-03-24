Home / India News / Holi promotes love, unity, brotherhood among people, says President Murmu

Holi promotes love, unity, brotherhood among people, says President Murmu

Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival which infuses hope and enthusiasm in our lives, Murmu said

"May this festival of colors bring happiness in everyone's life and motivates all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal," she said. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 6:43 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday greeted citizens on the eve of Holi and said the festival promotes the feeling of love, unity and brotherhood among people.

This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage, she said in a message.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival which infuses hope and enthusiasm in our lives, Murmu said.

"Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes the feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage," the president said.

"May this festival of colors bring happiness in everyone's life and motivates all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal," she said.

In the message, the president said, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad.

Also Read

Holi 2024: Places to visit in India to celebrate festival of colours

Happy Holi 2024: Wishes, Messages, Quotes, and Greeting for your loved ones

Holi Special Trains 2024: Railways to run 15 special trains, check routes

Holi 2024: Here are the top snacks prepared at the Holi celebration

Holi 2024: Best skin care tips for protection from harsh colours this Holi

No consumption of liquor at public places on Holi, say Noida Police

Article 370 prevented new laws from being extended to J&K, Ladakh: EAM

Former PM Deve Gowda bats for Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir project

K'taka moves SC seeking direction to release funds for drought management

Bengali-speaking Muslims must stop child marriage, polygamy: Assam CM Sarma

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Holipresidentfestivals

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story