President Murmu accepts Pashupati Paras' resignation as union minister

Yesterday, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as union minister, a day after his party was denied any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar | Photo: X@PashupatiParas

President Droupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, accepted the resignation of Pashupati Kumar Paras from the Union Council of Ministers with immediate effect.

According to an official release, the President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister accepted the resignation under clause (2) of Article 75 of the Constitution.

Further, as advised by the Prime Minister, the President has directed that Kiren Rijiju, Cabinet Minister, be assigned the charge of the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, in addition to his existing portfolio.

Yesterday, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP) President Pashupati Kumar Paras resigned as union minister, a day after his party was denied any seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, the RLJP President said, "Yesterday, the NDA alliance announced the list of 40 candidates for Bihar Lok Sabha...Our party had five MPs & I worked with utmost sincerity...Injustice has been done with us & our party. Therefore, I resign from the post of Union Minister."

On Monday, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) announced seat-sharing in Bihar for the Lok Sabha polls with the BJP set to contest 17 seats and JD-(U) 16. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Aawam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) will contest one seat each. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) will contest five seats.

The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in seven phases, starting from April 19 and concluding on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 17 seats with a vote share of 24.1 per cent, JD(U) secured victory on 16 seats with a vote share of 22.3 per cent.

On the other hand, LJP had won 6 seats with a vote share of 8 per cent while INC had won only one seat with a vote share of 7.9 per cent.