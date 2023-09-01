Home / India News / Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

The campaign was announced by PM Modi, to celebrate the "achievements of the nation and its brave hearts"

ANI General News
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2023 | 11:02 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi on Friday, under the 'Meri Mati-Mera Desh' campaign.

He will launch it at 2 pm today at Rang Bhawan (Akashvani Bhawan).

The campaign was announced by PM Modi, to celebrate the "achievements of the nation and its brave hearts."

In his address at Mann ki Baat on August 2, PM Modi informed, 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign will be launched to honour our martyred braveheart men and women."

"Under this, many programs will be organized across the country in the memory of our immortal martyrs. In the memory of these luminaries, special inscriptions will also be installed in lakhs of village panchayats of the country. Under this campaign, 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' will also be organized across the country."

He further said, "This 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' carrying soil in 7500 urns from every corner of the country will reach Delhi, the capital of the country. This journey will also carry with it saplings from different parts of the country. 'Amrit Vatika' will be built near the National War Memorial by fusing the soil and saplings that would arrive in 7500 urns. This 'Amrit Vatika' will also become a grand symbol of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."

On Wednesday, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, launched the Amrit Kalash Yatra under 'Meri Mati Mera Desh' at Dhenkanal, Odisha.

He also visited the birthplace of freedom fighter Sarangadhar Das. After visiting the place of freedom fighter Sarangdhar Das in Odisha, Pradhan said, "Odisha is the land of martyrs, we have launched this program in remembrance of all of them...We have collected soil from this land and it will reach the hands of PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Also Read

PM introduces 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Campaign to pay tribute to soldiers

'Meri Mati Mera Desh' campaign to be launched in run up to I-Day: PM Modi

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign on Sunday

India should shine in world of sports, providing encouragement for that: PM

Dedicate yourselves to make India great in 'Azadi Ka Amrit Kaal': Shah

All arrangements in place to receive G20 guests: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Top headlines: Q1 GDP data, core sector output slowed to 8%, and more

Anurag Thakur felicitates FIDE World Cup runner-up Praggnanandhaa

Former Prez Kovind-led committee to explore 'one-nation, one-election'

LIVE: Ex-prez Kovind-headed committee to explore 'one-nation, one-election'

Topics :Amit ShahDharmendra PradhanHome MinistryBJPEducation ministry

First Published: Sep 01 2023 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

RailTel's total income up 27% to Rs 2,002 crore in FY23: RailTel CMD

Vedanta lobbied to weaken environmental regulations during pandemic: OCCRP

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

India's manufacturing PMI jumps to 58.6 in August, hits 3-month high

Nomura raises India's economic growth forecast for FY24 to 5.9%

Next Story