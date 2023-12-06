Home / India News / Hope terrorism is eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir by 2026: Amit Shah

Hope terrorism is eliminated in Jammu and Kashmir by 2026: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, separatism has ended in the Union Territory and terrorism has reduced significantly

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 8:38 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power after the 2024 general elections and hoped that by 2026, terrorism will be completely eliminated from Jammu and Kashmir.

Replying to a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, Shah said the government's focus is on ending the ecosystem which has been aiding and abetting terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said with the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, separatism has ended in the Union Territory and terrorism has reduced significantly.

"I believe the Modi government will return to power in 2024 and I hope there will be no terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir in 2026," he said.

The home minister said a plan to have zero terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir is in force for the last three years and it will be successful by 2026.

He blamed the previous governments for the continuous terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for a long period of time and said had terrorism been tackled at the beginning "without considering vote-bank politics", Kashmiri Pandits wouldn't have had to leave the valley.

Shah said 45,000 people have lost their lives due to terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir so far.

He also gave statistics on the reduction of terror related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and said in 2023, there has not been a single stone pelting incident, nor there was a call for 'hartal'.

"Every month, the home ministry reviews the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and in every three months, I visit Jammu and Kashmir and review the situation there," he said.

The home minister said people who used to say what happened in Jammu and Kashmir are cut off from the ground situation and obviously they would not know what changes have happened in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Those holidaying in England will not notice any change in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Shah said when terrorism started in Kashmir, people were targeted and they had to flee. "I have seen many leaders who shed crocodile tears and consoled well with words. But Modi is the only leader who has worked to wipe out their tears," he said.

He said about 46,631 families and 1,57,967 people were displaced in their own country and were displaced in such a way that they were uprooted from their own homeland and this bill is going to give them rights and representation.

He said after the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, there will be 43 assembly seats in Jammu region -- up from present 37 -- and in Kashmir Valley it will be 47 from 46.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, two members from the Kashmiri migrant community and one representing the displaced persons from the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will be nominated to the legislative assembly.

As many as 24 seats will be kept for the residents of PoK.

Also Read

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Urge all members to come prepared: PM Narendra Modi ahead of Winter Session

Manipur Congress condemns killings, questions silence of government

10 BJP MPs elected to assemblies quit Parl amid suspense over new roles

'Group of Companies doctrine can bind non-signatories by arbitration deal'

India considering development of SMRs to fulfil clean energy transition

Internet connectivity in govt schools at 24.2% in 2021-22: MoS Education

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiJammu Kashmir crisisTerrorism

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story