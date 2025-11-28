Hot-air balloon rides to begin Saturday in Delhi at DDA's Asita Park

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Delhiites can experience the hot-air balloon rides from Saturday at Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Asita Park near the ITO area, officials said.

Earlier this week, Lt Governor VK Saxena launched the facility from Banseera Park near Sarai Kale Khan.

"Due to an ongoing event at the Baansera Park, the rides will be launched for the public from Asita Park," a DDA official said on Friday.

In July, the DDA had finalised a private agency to conduct these activities at four locations, including the Yamuna Sports Complex, the Commonwealth Games sports complexes, and two other sites along the Yamuna Bank at Asita and Baansera.