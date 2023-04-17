Home / India News / Hot weather conditions prevail in Punjab, Bathinda sizzles at 41.6 deg C

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here

Chandigarh
Last Updated : Apr 17 2023 | 8:04 PM IST
Hot weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with the maximum temperature settling above 40 degrees in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, sizzling heat swept across Hisar as the mercury settled at 41.5 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department here.

Sirsa recorded a high of 41.4 degrees Celsius, Ambala 40.6 degrees, Rohtak 40.5 degrees, Narnaul 40 degrees and Bhiwani 39.2 degrees Celsius.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius.

The mercury settled at 39.9 degrees Celsius in Amritsar and at 40.2 degrees in Ludhiana.

Patiala recorded a high of 40.5 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature in Pathankot settled at 40.9 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40 degrees Celsius.

Notably, over the past few days, the maximum temperatures in the two states and Chandigarh have been hovering above normal limits.

First Published: Apr 17 2023 | 8:04 PM IST

