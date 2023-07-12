On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be departing for a two-day visit to France, followed by a day-long stopover in the United Arab Emirates.

The visit to France coincides with the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership and the Prime Minister will attend the Bastille Day Parade in Paris as the Guest of Honour.

Bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron will therefore both touch on traditional areas of cooperation such as defence, space, energy, technology and climate change, as well as new domains such as the startup industry, space economy, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Modi will reach Paris by mid-day on 13 July for his sixth visit to France. As has become a key fixture in his trips abroad, the PM will be also meeting members of the Indian diaspora that day. The meeting will reportedly take place at the La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre located on IIe Seguin island on the Seine river in Paris.

Modi and Macron will also meet CEOs from both countries. He will be hosted at a banquet by the French President at the Élysée Palace, the official residence of French Presidents.

On July 14, while a large tri-services contingent from the Indian Army will participate in the Bastille Day parade, it will also see 3 Indian Air Force fighter jets take part in a fly-past.

During the visit, Modi will be meeting the Prime Minister of France Élisabeth Borne. He will also have talks with Gérard Larcher, the President of the French Senate, the upper house of France's parliament and Yaël Braun-Pivet, President of the National Assembly, the lower house.

The visit would conclude with a state banquet held at the iconic Louvre museum highlighting the cultural ties between both nations.

Foreign Secretary said the talks would cover the entire gamut of discussions, including security cooperation, space cooperation, engagement in the civil nuclear domain, tech partnership, cyber security, climate change, renewable energy.

UAE visit

In a surprise announcement, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said the PM will be visiting the UAE on 15 July on his trip back to India.

The PM will meet Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with whom Modi enjoys 'exceptional personal rapport which is reflected in their very frequent engagement,' Kwatra said.

The visit would see bilateral talks based on the India UAE comprehensive partnership signed in February 2022.

"We have since seen significant jump and qualitative enhancement in the substance of our engagement since the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement," Kwatra said.

Bilateral trade has reached $85 billion, making the Emirates India's third largest trade partner, and second largest export destination. The UAE is also the fourth largest source of investments. Both countries are intensely engaged in solving all issues regarding the Jaitapur project.