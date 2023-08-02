Home / India News / Housing society's protection wall collapses in Maha's Thane, no casualty

Housing society's protection wall collapses in Maha's Thane, no casualty

A portion of the protection wall of a housing society collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city in the wee hours of Wednesday, civic officials said.

Press Trust of India Thane
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 10:53 AM IST
No one was injured in the incident which took place at the housing society located in Panchpakhadi area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The 10x8 feet portion of the nine-year-old compound wall collapsed at around 1 am on Wednesday, he said, adding the remaining portion of the protection wall was in a precarious state.

After being alerted, local firemen and the disaster management cell team rushed to the spot and carried out work to clear the debris, the official said.

The area around damaged portion of the wall has been cordoned-off, he said.

Topics :MaharashtraThaneBuilding Collapse

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 10:53 AM IST

