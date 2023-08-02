Home / India News / Singapore's Indian origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies

Singapore's Indian origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies

Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share market dating back to the 1960s, died after suffering a heart attack on June 23

Press Trust of India Singapore

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2023 | 9:50 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Singapore's investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan, who represented the interests of minority stakeholders in major corporations, has passed away.

He was 95.

Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share market dating back to the 1960s, died after suffering a heart attack on June 23, reported The Straits Times.

Even at 95, dad was still very keen on financial news. He would check the Dow Jones index, the stock price of Sats, the British pound and Malaysian ringgit daily, the broadsheet quoted his daughter Rema as saying.

Her sister Radhika added, He was a champion of small shareholders. He believed they have the right to understand what is happening in companies they invested in.

Armed with a degree in mathematics, Narayanan started his career as a stockbroker in the 1950s. In 1968, he became the first Indian director of a stockbroker, Ong & Co. Later, he joined Alliance Securities as a director. He retired in 1999 at the age of 72.

The active retail investor was often seen at AGMs and extraordinary general meetings (EGMs) of major Singapore banks and companies such as soft drink manufacturer and property group Frasers & Neave (F&N) and telco Singtel.

He would take the rare meetings to grill management on their strategic decisions as well as costs and expenses that would impact shareholders. He questioned issues related to corporate governance even before it became a key investment screening tool.

Narayanan often held court with a group of journalists after corporate meetings, summing up the key issues brought up to management, their responses and minority shareholders' concerns.

He was also a frequent letter writer to the press on wide-ranging matters from capital restructuring, odd share lots and regulatory issues to collective property sales and appointments and remuneration of directors.

R Sivanithy, a former Business Times journalist, recalled, Although I met him only once, we spoke over the phone dozens of times. He would ring me with story ideas or whenever he saw something occurring in the market that needed addressing.

He had vast institutional knowledge that stretched back to the 1960s so he could always place things in their proper historical perspective. He will be remembered for always championing the interests of small shareholders. He will be missed, Sivanithy added.

Also Read

Indian hospitality sector on a comeback trail with promising growth-report

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Sebi offers rights to unitholders of REITs, InvITs for corporate governance

Apple faces scant shareholder dissent at its annual shareholder meeting

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

NCB busts 2 int'l drug cartels operating via darknet, arrests 22: MHA

Tiger trade syndicate busted, ex-WPSI officer arrested: Govt agency

Rupee expected to decline on poor risk appetite, weakness in Asian peers

Earthquake of magnitude 5 jolts Andaman and Nicobar Islands, no casualties

Gadkari assures Rs 400 cr for Himachal's flood-hit Kullu restoration

Topics :Stock MarketSingaporeInvestment

First Published: Aug 02 2023 | 9:50 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Chinese carmaker BYD faces investigation for underpaying tax in India: Rpt

Ambuja Cements to acquire majority stake in Sanghi Industries: Reports

Politics

TMC to table motion in assembly against 'Centre withholding dues of Bengal'

PM Modi to launch development projects during Pune visit on August 1

Technology

Google's YouTube Shorts platform launches new features for creators

OnePlus launches Nord CE 3 smartphone; sale starts from Aug 4: Details here

Economy News

Tax filing for AY24 touches all-time high, surpasses 67.7 million

GST Council meeting: Delhi FM Atishi to raise issue of tax on online gaming

Next Story