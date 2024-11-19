How China won its deadly smog battle. Is it possible for India too?

Delhi has once again been engulfed in a thick smog caused by crop residue burning in neighbouring states, particularly Punjab, along with vehicle emissions, industrial activities, and road dust. This smog has become a seasonal feature as winter sets in.

On Tuesday morning, AQI levels in Delhi hit dangerous levels, crossing the 500-mark in several areas, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Neighbourhoods like Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, and Bawana recorded the highest AQI figures of 500, while locations such as Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Dwarka Sector 8, and RK Puram reported levels close to this threshold, categorising the air quality as “severe.”

On Monday, the Supreme Court criticised the Delhi government for delaying the implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Level 4, stating that the measures would remain in force until further orders, irrespective of air quality fluctuations.

A similar case of Beijing, once a smog capital

A decade ago, Beijing was globally known for its alarming pollution levels, often earning the title “smog capital of the world.” In the lead-up to the 2008 Olympic Games, the city came under intense scrutiny as air pollution posed significant health risks. Satellite data revealed that Beijing had some of the world’s highest nitrogen dioxide levels, causing widespread respiratory problems and contributing to premature deaths.

In response, China launched a series of drastic measures, such as removing cars from roads, shutting factories, and introducing tighter emissions standards. By 2013, the country announced a five-year action plan to address the crisis. This initiative aimed to achieve measurable reductions in pollution by encouraging the adoption of electric vehicles, reintroducing bike-sharing schemes, and rerouting truck traffic away from heavily populated areas. The plan was backed by a $270 billion budget and focused on long-term, sustainable growth while safeguarding public health.

Over the years, Beijing’s air quality improved significantly. According to the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago, air pollution in the city dropped by 42.3 per cent between 2013 and 2021, a reduction attributed to stringent policies and enforcement. These efforts not only transformed Beijing, but also contributed to a modest global decline in pollution levels during the period.

China’s green financing for cleaner air: The Jing-Jin-Ji Program

According to the World Bank, China's Innovative Financing for Air Pollution Control in the Jing-Jin-Ji region stands out as a pioneering effort to address environmental concerns by integrating green finance into energy policy. This initiative, the first to use the Program for Results (PforR) instrument in China's energy sector, was aligned with the Air Pollution Control Action Plan and the 13th Five-Year Plan (2016-2020). It aimed to tackle air pollution at its roots by enhancing energy efficiency and promoting clean energy solutions.

A central feature of the programme was its collaboration with Huaxia Bank, which provided financing to enterprises for projects aimed at reducing air pollutants and carbon emissions. These initiatives encompassed energy efficiency upgrades, investments in renewable energy, and stringent air pollution control measures.

What were the results achieved by China’s anti-pollution drive?

Since its inception in 2016, the programme has achieved noteworthy outcomes.

- Substantial Financing: A total of 27 subprojects in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and emission control were financed. Of the $1.3 billion invested so far, $208 million came from the World Bank, $430 million from Huaxia Bank, and $662 million from sub-borrowers. The programme leveraged 5.4 times the original loan amount.

- Green Finance Mainstreaming: Huaxia Bank established a Green Finance Centre, making green financing one of its six key strategic business lines. By 2019, the bank’s green financing business had grown to RMB 132.5 billion yuan (approximately $19 billion).

- Emission Reductions: The programme has cut carbon dioxide emissions by an estimated 2.5 million tons annually, contributing to cleaner air in the Jing-Jin-Ji region and supporting China's climate goals.

- Renewable Energy Expansion: Innovative financing models facilitated the deployment of distributed solar photovoltaic (PV) systems, including 73 MW capacity for commercial projects and solar PV installations for 2,553 rural households.

For China's war against pollution, the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) provided a $500 million loan, which successfully leveraged over five times its value to enhance the programme’s reach. Meanwhile, the Global Environmental Facility (GEF) granted additional funding to improve result measurement, build capacity, and develop innovative financial products.

This initiative exemplifies how targeted financing and institutional collaboration can drive environmental sustainability, offering valuable lessons for countries tackling air pollution and climate challenges.

What can Delhi learn from Beijing’s success

While Beijing’s success offers valuable lessons, replicating its strategies in Delhi comes with challenges. India’s democratic setup, unlike China’s authoritarian system, often faces hurdles in policy implementation due to conflicting political interests and coordination issues among state governments. Moreover, India lacks the financial resources to undertake large-scale initiatives comparable to China’s.

India has made some progress through its National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), launched in 2019. This programme aims to reduce particulate pollution by 20-30 per cent by 2024, using 2017 as the base year. The revised target now seeks a 40 per cent reduction by 2026, with 2019-20 as the reference period. A recent report by the Energy Policy Institute noted a 19.3 per cent reduction in particulate pollution in 2022 compared to 2021, adding an average of 51 days to the life expectancy of Indian citizens. Despite these achievements, Delhi’s utilisation of NCAP funds between 2019 and 2024 was just 29.5 per cent, according to a report by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

Is regional coordination the key to addressing pollution?

Both Beijing and Delhi grapple with regional pollution sources. Research on Beijing reveals that much of its air pollution originates outside the city, requiring large-scale coordination across provinces. For instance, in winter, pollutants from solid fuel burning for heating travel hundreds of kilometres before affecting Beijing’s air quality.

Similarly, in Delhi, pollution during winters is exacerbated by stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, while summer pollution is primarily caused by urban emissions and road dust. Without effective collaboration among state governments, Delhi’s air quality crisis persists. The Supreme Court has repeatedly urged the Centre and states to address stubble burning more effectively, highlighting the urgent need for coordinated efforts to tackle this regional issue.

Although India cannot replicate China’s approach entirely due to differences in governance and resources, it can increase investments in clean energy, encouraging the use of public transport, and enforcing stricter emission standards could pave the way for cleaner air in Delhi.