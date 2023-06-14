Home / India News / India's frequent internet shutdowns hurt its most impoverished, says report

India's frequent internet shutdowns hurt its most impoverished, says report

Officials often resort to such closures to stem protests, check communal violence, maintain law and order and even to prevent cheating in school and university exams

Bloomberg
India's frequent internet shutdowns hurt its most impoverished, says report

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 8:36 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article



India’s frequent and arbitrary internet shutdowns hurt its most impoverished, who depend on government social protection programs, according to a new report from right groups Human Rights Watch and Internet Freedom Foundation.
 
Blocking internet access, especially on mobile phones and devices, impacts those who access programs such as a rural jobs guarantee and government-subsidized food grains, the 82-page report released Wednesday said. Internet shutdowns also make it difficult for rural communities to conduct basic banking and pay utility bills.

“In the age of ‘Digital India,’ where the government has pushed to make internet fundamental to every aspect of life, the authorities instead use internet shutdowns as a default policing measure,” said Jayshree Bajoria, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch. “Cutting off access to the internet should be the absolute last resort with safeguards to ensure people aren’t deprived of their livelihoods and basic rights.”
Indian officials often resort to such closures to stem protests, check communal violence, maintain law and order and even to prevent cheating in school and university exams. 

They’ve used this tactic recently in the northeastern state of Manipur, where ethnic clashes have left at least 100 dead and another 37,000 languishing in refugee camps. India’s portion of the Himalayan region of Kashmir witnessed 550 days of internet closures from August 2019 to February 2021 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government revoked the special autonomous status of the country’s only Muslim majority region.
It was also used when tens of thousands of farmers protested against agricultural laws that Modi’s government was later forced to repeal, during nationwide demonstrations over a citizenship law that critics called discriminatory and to track down a separatist leader in Punjab. 

In 2023, internet outages totaling 2,257 hours have so far cost India more than $249 million, according to a report from the UK-based digital privacy and security research group Top10VPN. Since 2018, India has shut down the internet more than any other country in the world, Human Rights Watch and Internet Freedom Foundation said. 
Most shutdowns involve only cutting off access to the internet on mobile phones, the report said. But this results in a near-total internet blackout because 96% of subscribers in India use their mobile devices to access the internet, while only 4% have access to fixed line internet, it added.

Human Rights Watch interviewed more than 70 people for the report, including those directly affected by internet shutdowns, including in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jharkhand, Assam, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

Also Read

What is World Freedom Index and why Indian govt keeps rejecting its report?

Necessary to include human rights issues in climate policies: NHRC

New IT Rules: 16 groups join hands against govt-run fact-checking unit

Hero Moto, SpiceJet, AEL, TVS Motor among top 10 stocks to watch on Friday

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

ED arrests TN Minister Senthil Balaji under anti-money laundering act

Sudhansh Pant named new health secy, Chanchal Kumar to be aviation secy

Farmers end protest in Pipli after assurance of 'appropriate price'

Biprajoy: Shah holds review meet with Guj CM; emphasises zero casualty

CBI files FIR against Gujarat firm for Rs 1,518L fraud against PNB

Topics :InternetInternet shutdownIndiaDigital IndiaTop 10 headlines

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 8:36 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story