HP revives after disastrous floods, tourists visit for Christmas, New Year

Thousands of tourists thronged Himachal Pradesh during the festive season, particularly on Christmas Eve and approaching new year. The state is witnessing huge rush of tourists in its all famous tourists destinations, especially at 9.2 Km, Atal Tunnel Rohtang, the longest in the world situated at a height of 10,000 feet.

"We welcome the tourists, who have come to the state in such a huge number, crossing over lakhs," Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said adding that around 65,000 tourists were recorded at Atal Tunnel, Rohtang on December 24 with over 12,000 vehicles ferrying them.

He said that Himachal has stood up again to welcome the tourists in the aftermath of the disaster.

CM Sukhu also praised the efforts of the district administration and the Police officials for efficiently managing the huge tourist rush, making their visit memorable, particularly at North and South Portal of Rohtang Tunnel, where the local administration and the police force have been managing the traffic in minus 12 degrees celcius temperature.

He asserted that Himachal will soon stand up from the aftermath of the disaster and as a testimony of fact, today the state is all ready to welcome the tourists.

DGP Kundu revealed that lakhs of tourists have visited different parts of the state.

While sharing few photographs of the Atal Tunnel, Rohtang, he said, "The local administration and the Police force of both the Lahaul Spiti and Kullu districts have been working commendably 24x7 to manage the traffic smoothly in almost minus 12 degrees' temperature and ensuring that everyone reaches safe at their destination."

Meanwhile, to ensure that the public celebrates Christmas eve in a peaceful and safe manner, special arrangements have been made by the district police, and a police action plan has been prepared for better traffic management during Christmas, including rescue and evacuation operations as well, Kullu district police said.

"Strict vigilance is being maintained through CCTV cameras and drones. Kullu Police is committed to maintaining proper law and order within the district. Kullu Police is working day and night to ensure that the trip of tourists is safe, especially in view of slippery road conditions during the evening due to snow and black ice," as per a press release from the Kullu district police.