Home / India News / HSBC partners Tata Motors for EV financing solutions for salaried accounts

HSBC partners Tata Motors for EV financing solutions for salaried accounts

HSBC India has teamed up with Tata Motors for financing the purchase of the latter's electric vehicles by the employee working in the corporate sector

Press Trust of India Mumbai
HSBC partners Tata Motors for EV financing solutions for salaried accounts

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 6:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HSBC India has teamed up with Tata Motors for financing the purchase of the latter's electric vehicles by the employee working in the corporate sector.

Under the collaboration, consumers holding a salaried account with HSBC India will get a chance to apply for a tailor-made loan to purchase an electric vehicle from Tata Motors' EV portfolio, the domestic auto major said in a statement.

Besides, the customers will be able to apply for a loan with zero down payment, no hypothecation, low processing fee and no documentation charges, among others, making vehicle financing simple and easier, it added.

Moreover, as an added advantage, customers opting for this loan will also get a special accessory kit for the EV purchased from Tata Motors, the company said.

"We are partnering with HSBC India as we work towards accelerating the mass adoption of sustainable mobility in the country. With over 85,000 EVs on the road, Tata Motors is the leader in this fast-growing segment.

"Our new-age vehicles offer customers the choice to select the EV that best meets their purpose," Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said.

"Our partnership with Tata Motors will help leverage the synergies of vision and help drive a sustainable transition towards a net zero economy," HSBC India CEO Hitendra Dave said.

Also Read

Tata Motors Q3 preview: What to expect from auto major's quarterly results?

Tata Motors: Solid volumes, ASP may aid Q4 profit, margin expansion

HSBC planning to add 30 private bankers in fresh India wealth push

As govt cuts down subsidy, EV two-wheelers may get costlier from June 1

CNG cars could account for 25% of industry by end of decade: Tata Motors MD

Witnessed Brij's inappropriate behaviour towards female wrestlers: Jagbir

Punjab govt to set up Road Safety Force to avert accident: CM Mann

DDA carries special responsibility, work gives impression of India: EAM

Sonowal launches 'Sagar Samriddhi' system to track dredging activity

Do not see any threat to jobs from current form of AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Topics :HSBCTata MotorsElectric Vehicles

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story