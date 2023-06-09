Home / India News / DDA carries special responsibility, work gives impression of India: EAM

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carries a very special responsibility and the change they bring is not just for the capital city, it is an impression of India, S Jaishankar said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Delhi Development Authority (DDA) carries a very special responsibility and the change they bring is not just for the capital city, it is an impression of India, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday.

Interacting with the officers and employees of DDA here, Jaishankar said that any change that is brought in Delhi, also has a model impact on the rest of the country.

"Sushma Swaraj and I used to discuss that our Minister-Secretary combination was the best one as we have carried out many important responsibilities together. DDA carries a very special responsibility, the change that they bring is not just for the capital city, it is an impression of India. Any change brought in Delhi, also has a model impact on the rest of the country and today, the world is looking at us with a great deal of respect," he said.

"My parents also lived in DDA flats. I always wanted to thank all of you for the work that you have done," he added.

Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi was also a part of the event.

The EAM has been holding meetings and events as part of BJP's outreach campaign on nine years of the Modi government.

Jaishankar, along with former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani, has been deputed by the BJP to oversee a month-long campaign across the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of Delhi to highlight the achievements of the Narendra Modi government in its nine years at the Centre.

Topics :DDAS JaishankarDelhi

First Published: Jun 09 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

