Independence Day 2023: The day India gained independence from the British

India is celebrating its 76th Independence Day this year. In 1947, India got Independence from the British regime. Since then, India never forgot to celebrate this day and remember those bravehearts who sacrificed their lives in the Indian freedom struggle.
The two most important dates in the history of India's freedoms are the 26th of January and the 15th of August. The Indian National Congress, the political party that led the Independence struggle, demanded complete Independence on January 26, and we celebrate this day as Republic Day, while the 15th of August is the day of Independence.
On this day in 1947, India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, hoisted the national flag at the Red Fort in Delhi and marked it as an official declaration of national independence.
The journey of Independence was not easy, we lost numerous freedom fighters in the process, such as Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, and many others. While Mahatma Gandhi's non-violence played the most critical role to free India from colonial rule.
Independence Day: Celebration
15th August is a national holiday, and the country celebrates this day by doing several activities. The National Flag is hoisted in schools, government offices, and public places.
The day begins with the Prime Minister's speech from Red Fort, where he talks about the nation's progress and goals.
Also Read
Supermoon 2023: How does this blue supermoon impact zodiac signs?
Banks to remain shut for 14 days in August 2023, check full list here
77th I-Day to be celebrated by saluting soil and worshipping heroes: UP CM
Delhi Police conducts rally on 76th Raising Day, stresses women's security
Section 144 imposed around Red Fort, Rajghat ahead of 77th Independence Day
State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath
Manipur tribal students stage rally to observe 100 days of ethnic clashes
Opposition's no-confidence motion has been lucky for us, says PM Modi
269 inter-state power transmission projects completed since 2014: Govt
MP election: Former 'Bandit King' Malkhan Singh quits BJP, joins Congress
Is it India's 76th or 77th Independence Day?
The debate erupts from whether we should count Independence Day as August 15, 1947, when India got Independence or a year later when it celebrated its first anniversary.
Hence, if we count from independence day then it is our 77th Independence Day, and if we count from a year later then it is our 76th Independence Day.
Independence Day: Best Wishes messages
People send Independence Day messages to their families, friends, and loved ones. Hence here are some messages that you can share with your relatives:
- Independence Day is the time to rethink who we are and how we got here. Jai Hind!
- Let's keep the memories of all the people who sacrificed their lives for our country alive. Wishing you a Happy Independence Day 2023!
- We got our freedom after a lot of sacrifices; we should never take it for granted.
- Remembering our past is extremely important. But we also have to think about building our future. Let's do everything to keep our freedom and carry it through the years. Happy Independence Day!
- On this Independence Day, we express gratitude to the soldiers who defend our nation’s honour.
- Soldiers remind us that freedom is earned through sacrifice and never comes for free.
- On this special day, we salute the soldiers who defend our liberty and independence.
- In the fabric of our nation, soldiers are threads woven with courage and honour.
- With every step they take, soldiers uphold the honour and integrity of our nation.
- May the spirit of freedom guide you to success and happiness.