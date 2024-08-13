PM Modi may talk democratic dividend at Independence Day address

In his first independence day speech after coming back to power for the third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi may emphasise on India's “democratic dividend” and present a report card on the progress made during his decade in office.

“Given our turbulent neighbourhood, the prime minister is likely to emphasise on democratic dividend as the reason behind India’s continuous prosperity. Viksit Bharat and making India a developed country by 2047 will continue to remain a key theme in his address to the nation,” a senior government official said, requesting anonymity. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp





In his Independence Day speech last year ahead of the general election, Modi had said the next five years would be the years of unprecedented development. “The next five years are the golden moments to realise the dream of 2047. And next time, on August 15, from this very Red Fort, I will present to you the achievements of the country, your capabilities, the progress made by you, the successes achieved with even greater self-confidence,” he added.

Progress made through Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) may also find mention in the Independence Day speech. The Mission, which Modi launched in August 2019, has so far achieved around 78 per cent coverage of functional tap water connection across more than 15 crore rural households. There are 15 states and union territories (UTs) which have crossed the 90 per cent mark, of which 11 stand at 100 per cent.

E-shram portal, which currently has nearly 300 million unorganised sector workers and is being integrated with other government databases across ministries to onboard 200 million more workers as a one-stop solution to provide comprehensive social security coverage, is expected to feature in the Prime Minister's speech.

Besides, the seven-decade old industrial training institutes (ITIs) which were established soon after independence as a means to provide employment and skilling to the youth of the country may also make a mark in the speech from Red Fort. In the recently presented FY25 Budget, the government announced a new scheme to upgrade 1,000 ITIs over the next five years with the help of states and industry.

More From This Section

In agriculture, the Prime Minister may emphasise on self-sufficiency in oilseeds and pulses production to cut down on imports. Together, the two commodities account for over ~200,000 crore of imports every year, with edible oils leading the pack. That apart, ways to bring down input costs and save the ecological balance through balanced use of fertilizers and natural farming are among other topics that Modi may focus on. Climate-resistant seeds and the danger to agriculture from the changing environment may also find mention in the speech.