All you need to know about Har Ghar Tiranga 2024 in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The caller tune "Har Ghar Tiranga" is back as India gets ready to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15. Every time we make a phone call, the iconic caller tune plays to encourage more people to raise the "Tricolour." Similar missions were run in the past couple of years also. Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently relaunched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign by replacing his Twitter profile picture with a tricolour. By doing the same on this Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he urged people to make this a "mass movement." The Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign will occur this year from August 9 to August 15, 2024. So What is 'Har Ghar Tiranga'? Let's find out some more information by digging into it.

What is 'Har Ghar Tiranga' and its significance in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav?

'Har Ghar Tiranga' is an initiative undertaken as part of the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav". It was started in 2021 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's independence and to encourage people to bring Tiranga home. The initiative's goal is to raise people's awareness of the Indian National Flag and invoke a sense of patriotism in them.

The Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Indian government to commemorate 75 years of independence and celebrate the glorious history, culture, and accomplishments of its people.

This Mahotsav is in honour of the Indian people, who have not only helped India get this far along its evolutionary path but also have the power and potential to help PM Modi realise his vision of launching India 2.0 in the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Advantages of Participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign 2024

Patriotism and National Pride:

• Strengthens the spirit of unity and respect for the national flag.

• Encourages a profound sense of pride and patriotism.



Community Engagement:

• Supports association and cooperation with neighbours and other Indians.

• Promotes active cooperation in celebrating national solidarity.



Certification and Recognition:

• Gives certificates of participation as a conventional acknowledgement of involvement.

• Fills you with a sense of pride and acknowledgement for adding to the campaign.

Options for Education:

• Improves understanding of the significance and values of the Indian flag.

• Serves as a platform for education to educate citizens about the significance of national symbols.

What is the procedure for downloading the Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate?

• Go to the website at www.harghartiranga.com to download the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Certificate'.

• By sharing a picture of yourself with the Indian flag on the website harghartiranga.com, you can participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. You can likewise post selfies with the national flag and digitally show the tricolour at home.

* The Department of Posts has been designated as the assigned organisation for the program, with the task of selling and distributing premium flags to people. The flag is accessible for purchase at https://www.epostoffice.gov.in/.

Are there any guidelines for using the Indian flag under the 'har ghar tiranga' campaign in 2024?

The "Flag Code of India 2002" and the "Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act of 1971" are, indeed, in existence. The Flag Code of India contains all of India's laws, traditions, and guidelines for flying the national flag.

It controls how public, private and governmental organisations fly the national flag. India's flag code went into force on January 26, 2002.