IAF celebrates 91 Foundation Day at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj

ANI
Earlier on Friday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a full dress rehearsal in Prayagraj ahead of its 91st-anniversary celebration on October 8. A ceremonial parade will be held today, followed by an aerial display over the Sangam in the afternoon | Representative image | Photo: ANI Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 9:17 AM IST
Indian Air Force on Sunday morning started the 91st-anniversary celebration with ceremonial parade at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj.

"Today, on the occasion of Air Force Day, a grand program is being organized in Prayagraj, which will start this morning with a parade and flypast at Bamrauli Air Force Station in Prayagraj. There will be a parade and flypast at Barmauli Air Force Station at about 7:45 pm" said an IAF official

"After the parade and fly-past program, the mega airshow will start over Triveni Sangam from 2:30 pm. Fighter aircraft, Sukhoi 30, MiG 29, Rafale, and Jaguar and other fighter aircraft will be seen in the sky. Akashganga team will also perform stunts in the sky, thousands of people will witness this historic moment at Sangam," added the offical.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Air Force (IAF) conducted a full dress rehearsal in Prayagraj ahead of its 91st-anniversary celebration on October 8. A ceremonial parade will be held today, followed by an aerial display over the Sangam in the afternoon.

Air Force Day marks the official induction of the Indian Air Force (IAF) into the country's armed forces in 1932.

Every year, the day is celebrated in the presence of the Indian Air Force chief and senior officers.

The Air Force was officially raised as the supporting force of the Royal Air Force of the United Kingdom in 1932, and the first operational squadron was created in 1933.

Major operations undertaken by the IAF since 1950 include Operation Vijay, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Cactus, and Operation Poomalai.

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 9:17 AM IST

