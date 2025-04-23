Home / India News / IAF Corporal from Arunachal one of the victims of Pahalgam: CM Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Corporal Tage Hailyang was visiting Pahalgam with his wife

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh CM
The chief minister said the officer served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
An Indian Air Force Corporal, hailing from Arunachal Pradesh, was one of the victims of the terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said Corporal Tage Hailyang was visiting Pahalgam with his wife.

Reports said Corporal Hailyang was posted at the Indian Air Force base in Srinagar.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Corporal Tage Hailyang of the Indian Air Force, a brave son of Arunachal Pradesh who hailed from Tajang village in Lower Subansiri. While visiting Pahalgam with his wife, his life was cruelly taken in a senseless act of terror," Khandu wrote on 'X'.

 

The chief minister said the officer served the nation with courage and honour, and his untimely death is a great loss not only to his family but to the entire country.

"Our thoughts are with his loved ones, especially his wife who survived this horrific incident. May they find strength and solace in this unimaginable time of grief. We will always remember Corporal Hailyang for his service and sacrifice," he said.

Terrorists struck at a prime tourist location in Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing at least 26 people, mostly tourists, and injuring several others.

Topics :Pahalgam attackJammu and KashmirArunachal PradeshPema KhanduIndian Air Force

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 11:34 AM IST

